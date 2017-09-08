Louisville kids receive letter from Hurricane Irma after Disney trip is canceled

A Disney concierge wrote a letter from Hurricane Irma to two Louisville children when their trip was canceled. (Source: Erin McDowell)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Going to Walt Disney World is one of the most exciting experiences children can have. The anticipation is enough keep them on edge for weeks, maybe even months.

And now, with Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, two kids from Louisville will have to wait even longer for their special trip.

Their mom booked a trip through Fairy Tale Concierge, a planning agency that provides assistance for planning all aspects of Disney trips.

When evacuations began and the park was closed, the concierge, Erin McDowell, decided to write the children a letter to explain the delay of their vacation. The interesting thing about the letter - it was penned from Hurricane Irma.

