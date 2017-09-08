Muhlenberg Co. Lt. picked for Deputy of the Year - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Muhlenberg Co. Lt. picked for Deputy of the Year

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

Lieutenant Bob Jenkins, of the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office, has been chosen by the Kentucky Sheriff's Association for Deputy of the Year.

Jenkins is a 50 year law enforcement veteran. 

He'll be award next week at the Sheriff's Conference in Bowling Green.

“His dedication to the community and his career is unsurpassed; he is truly a public servant,” said Sheriff Curtis McGehee. 

Lt. Jenkins and his wife Faye, live in the Midland Community of Muhlenberg County. 

