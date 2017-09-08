Muhlenberg Co. Lt. picked for Deputy of the Year

Lieutenant Bob Jenkins, of the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office, has been chosen by the Kentucky Sheriff's Association for Deputy of the Year.

Jenkins is a 50 year law enforcement veteran.

He'll be award next week at the Sheriff's Conference in Bowling Green.

“His dedication to the community and his career is unsurpassed; he is truly a public servant,” said Sheriff Curtis McGehee.

Lt. Jenkins and his wife Faye, live in the Midland Community of Muhlenberg County.

