Tribute concert to be held for first responders, military

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - First responders, active military members and veterans will be honored at a special concert on September 11.

Service for Peace/Operation Helping Heroes, AmeriCorps and Fourth Street Live are teaming up to host the 9/11 Salute to Our Heroes Concert. The concert will honor police officers, fire fighters, corrections officers, sheriff deputies, emergency medical services and all branches of the military.

More than 400 Kentucky AmeriCorps members are slated to be sworn in.

The tribute concert is free. Allen Lane Band, The Wulfe Brothers Band, Paula Yarbrough and Creative Entertainment Group -(Dominique Jean, Will Stiger & God’s Anointed Voices).

The event lasts from 6-9 p.m. at Fourth Street Live!

