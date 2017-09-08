Senior IOC member asks body to act in Nuzman graft case

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Senior International Olympic Committee member Richard Pound is urging the body to act decisively in the case of Carlos Nuzman, the IOC member who was held for police questioning this week in a vote-buying scheme to land last year's Rio Olympics.
He also headed the organizing committee for Rio.
The graft inquiry could overshadow the IOC meetings next week in Lima, Peru, where it will name Paris host of the 2024 Summer Olympics and Los Angeles as the 2028 venue.
Pound says the IOC's reputation is taking "hit after hit in the eyes of the world." He called the scandal surrounding Nuzman "a mess" and suggested the Brazilian should give up his membership.
The IOC says it's waiting to be "fully informed" before it acts on Nuzman's case.
