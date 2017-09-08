3 injured in 3 vehicle crash on Preston Highway

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - First responders are on the scene of a 3 vehicle crash south of Gilmore Lane on Preston Highway.

The incident happened around 2:39 p.m. Friday near Preston Highway and Loretta Street, according to MetroSafe.

MetroSafe confirmed 3 people were injured and they were expected to be taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. The injuries are deemed serious.

The cause of the crash is known at this time.



