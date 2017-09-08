3 injured in 3 vehicle crash on Preston Highway

A Graymoor Devondale officer’s body cam recorded the moments after the July 16 crash on Herr Lane the killed Isaiah Basham, 18, and Lexi Gray, 16.More >>
A Graymoor Devondale officer’s body cam recorded the moments after the July 16 crash on Herr Lane the killed Isaiah Basham, 18, and Lexi Gray, 16.More >>
We will update this story as we learn more information.More >>
We will update this story as we learn more information.More >>
The tribute concert is free.More >>
The tribute concert is free.More >>
With Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, two kids from Louisville will have to wait even longer for their special trip.More >>
With Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, two kids from Louisville will have to wait even longer for their special trip.More >>
Kentucky State Parks is offing a 25 percent discount for lodge rooms and cottages through Sept. 14.More >>
Kentucky State Parks is offing a 25 percent discount for lodge rooms and cottages through Sept. 14.More >>