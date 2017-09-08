New video raises more questions about police-involved crash that killed 2 teens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Body camera video showing the aftermath of a crash that killed two teenagers has raised more questions about what happened in the moments before the crash.

A Graymoor Devondale officer’s body cam recorded the moments after the July 16 crash on Herr Lane the killed Isaiah Basham, 18, and Lexi Gray, 16.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Herr Lane crash video requested for LMPD investigation

+ New video surfaces in Herr Lane crash that killed two teens

+ Eyewitness says crash that killed 2 teens similar to police account

+ Family has more questions than answers in fiery crash that killed 2 teens

+ Police determine two killed in Sunday morning crash

A Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser was behind Basham's vehicle at the time. Police have maintained the officers involved first spotted the car being driven erratically more than a mile from the crash scene near Ballard High School. They said the officers followed but it was not a pursuit.

Members of Basham's family have stated they believe officers were involved in a pursuit with him right before the crash.

WAVE 3 News reporter Natalia Martinez is reviewing the video and will have more on WAVE 3 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.