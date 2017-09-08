Hurricane puts Hall induction in perspective for McGrady

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill). Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Nick Galis, of Greece, speaks during a news conference at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Springfield, Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Former NBA star Tracy McGrady and Kansas coach Bill Self are part of a class of 11 basketball greats being inducted Friday into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

McGrady, a seven-time All Star, says his induction was put into perspective by the effects of Hurricane Harvey on the Houston area, where he lives.

McGrady hosted the families of five relatives and friends for three days at his estate in Sugar Land after they were evacuated from their own homes. He also put on a Labor Day feast for about 800 victims of Harvey.

Self says it feels odd being inducted while still in the midst of his career. The 54-year-old says he plans to use the honor as motivation to continue coaching at a high level.

This year's class also highlights women's basketball with the inductions of former UConn great Rebecca Lobo and Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw.

