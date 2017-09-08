MetroSafe: 2 vehicles, school bus involved in crash

Two cars and a school bus were involved in the crash, MetroSafe confirmed. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

13 students were onboard the bus at the time of the incident, JCPS said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus.

MetroSafe said the incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Friday in the 4600 block of Cane Run Road.

MetroSafe also verified that there were injuries on the bus and in a vehicle.

JCPS said in a statement to WAVE 3 News that the school bus was rear-ended and 13 students were onboard at the time of the incident. Three students are being transported by EMS, Daniel Kemp said. Kemp confirmed the students went Liberty High School, Atherton High and Western Middle.

The cause of the wreck has not been confirmed by police.

This story will be updated as more information comes into the WAVE 3 newsroom.

