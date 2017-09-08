Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

The helicopter went down near the Flying W Airport, where Montgomery Gentry was scheduled to play a concert Friday night.More >>
The helicopter went down near the Flying W Airport, where Montgomery Gentry was scheduled to play a concert Friday night.More >>
13 students were onboard the bus at the time of the incident, JCPS said.More >>
13 students were onboard the bus at the time of the incident, JCPS said.More >>
We will update this story as we learn more information.More >>
We will update this story as we learn more information.More >>
A Graymoor Devondale officer’s body cam recorded the moments after the July 16 crash on Herr Lane the killed Isaiah Basham, 18, and Lexi Gray, 16.More >>
A Graymoor Devondale officer’s body cam recorded the moments after the July 16 crash on Herr Lane the killed Isaiah Basham, 18, and Lexi Gray, 16.More >>
The tribute concert is free.More >>
The tribute concert is free.More >>