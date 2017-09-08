Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

The helicopter carrying Troy Gentry crashed in New Jersey on Friday. (Source: WCAU)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A member of popular country music duo Montgomery Gentry died in a helicopter crash on Friday, according to multiple sources.

Our NBC affiliate, WLEX, reported that Troy Gentry, a Lexington native, died in the crash in Medford, NJ.

The helicopter went down near the Flying W Airport, where Montgomery Gentry was scheduled to play a concert Friday night.

Two people were killed in the crash, according to WLEX. They reported that Eddie Montgomery was not on board the helicopter.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

