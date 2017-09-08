KY National Guard, Air National Guard responding to multiple hurricane relief efforts

A KT Air National Guard was on display at the KY Expo Center on Friday. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) – The Kentucky National Guard and Air National Guard are responding to storm relief efforts across the country and several US territories.

“Currently we have 20 personnel and black hawk helicopters in the virgin islands," Col Robert Larkin said. "We're just now recovering to bring folks home from Texas, still a total of five. We have personnel standing by for Florida. And we've just recently received a request from Puerto Rico.

Units from the Charlie Company 2nd Battalion, 238 Aviation and the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron deployed to the Virgin Islands on Thursday.

Three-thousand National Guard soldiers and airmen are in town for their annual conference. But, many of their fellow soldiers are heading out of town; a call to service they're familiar with.

“Going back to Hurricane Katrina, being with that task force, it was one of the most rewarding missions I've ever had,” Col. Larkin said.

While units are stretched across the country, Col. Larkin said responding to these emergency situations is why soldiers are part of the National Guard and the Air Guard, and they plan to provide support to storm victims for as long as needed.

“Our personnel are here to serve," Col. Larkin said. "Not just here in the Commonwealth but across the country and overseas as needed. Our folks are extremely excited about these types of opportunities.

