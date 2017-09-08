Obama surprises students with visit to DC STEM school

By JESSE J. HOLLANDAssociated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President Barack Obama shocked students at a Washington, D.C., area school Friday by popping in to give them encouragement at the beginning of the new year.

"I do believe that most of the problems we have are going to be solved by you," Obama told a group of students from McKinley Technology High School, according to an Instagram video posted on his account after his unannounced visit to the STEM school.

In the video, a small group of students can be seen gasping in surprise as Obama walks into a room with a cheery "How's it going, everybody?" The former president has made few public appearances since leaving the White House in January.

District of Columbia Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson joined Obama for a discussion with the students about their life goals, pursuing higher education, and giving back to their communities.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, who was not with Obama during the Friday visit, had made a point of visiting local schools as first lady and has continued since the Obamas moved into a Washington home.

McKinley Technology High School is the only Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math application school in the District of Columbia public school system. It also participates in the district's Empowering Males of Color Initiative, which was launched in 2015 in response to Obama's My Brother's Keeper program.

