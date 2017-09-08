Attempted prison escape leads to crash, shooting

Bryonna Heath, 21, was in the escape car with Wofford and later arrested. (Source: KSP)

EDDYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An inmate at the Kentucky State Penitentiary was shot while trying to escape Friday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., a crash near the prison alerted state police to the possible escape of a minimum custody inmate.

Troopers say the escaped inmate, Antonio Wofford, 26, was driving. A woman and child were in the car with him at the time of the crash.

After the wreck, Wofford tried to get out and flee on foot. Police say he was attempting to climb a stone wall when a corrections officer shot him.

He was taken to a Louisville hospital but is expected to survive.

Police say the woman and child in the car with him were hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital. They were treated and released within a matter of hours.

Prison officials confirm Wofford was assigned to a work detail outside the maximum security portion of the Penitentiary. State troopers say the prison is secure and call this an isolated incident.

The woman, 21-year-old Bryonna Heath, was later arrested and charged with first degree escape. She was also served an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear related to a case in Campbell County.

