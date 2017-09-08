Henderson RC Airplane Club hosts annual 'Fly In'

The Henderson RC Airplane Club will be hosting its annual "Fly In" event (WFIE)

If you're looking for some high-flying fun this weekend, head to Robards Kentucky off Busby Station Road.

The Henderson RC Airplane Club will be hosting its annual "Fly In" event.

Hundreds of planes of all types are expected this weekend.

Most of the participants know one another and say it's a good time to enjoy the weekend, weather, and their love of flying.

The event will go on through Sunday.

