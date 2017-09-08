Health officials say West Nile found in Daviess Co.

Health officials confirm West Nile virus is in Daviess County found in at least one Owensboro mosquito trap set up to track the virus.

It's important to know not all mosquitoes are the same. Different mosquitoes carry different viruses and bite at different times of the day.

Testing began in June through a mosquito surveillance program where the insects are trapped and tested every week.

Now, the Green River District Health Department confirms one of those traps in Daviess County captured mosquitoes with West Nile.

They're using Facebook as a teaching tool and warning people about the possible dangers.

Health officials suggest the three D's of mosquito bite prevention: drain, dress, and defend.

One of the single best preventative measures is to make sure there is no standing water around your home.

According to the CDC, people generally start showing symptoms three to 14 days after they've been bitten by an infected mosquito.

