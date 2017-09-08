Fire consumes two barns in Jeffersontown

Two barns were consumed by fire Friday night in Jeffersontown. (Source: Glenda Waggner)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews worked to put out a huge blaze that consumed two barns in Jeffersontown on Friday night.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Stony Farm Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from two barns.

The fire department believes the barns were vacant when the fire started.

So far, there's no word on what caused the fire.

