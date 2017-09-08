Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Central 70, Jay Co. 42
Angola 72, W. Noble 21
Attica 65, Rockville 7
Avon 62, Brownsburg 27
Batesville 55, Rushville 28
Bedford N. Lawrence 42, New Albany 41, 2OT
Bellmont 21, Norwell 7
Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 21, Elkhart Central 7
Blackford 34, Oak Hill 14
Bloomington South 49, Bloomington North 20
Bremen 35, Triton 10
Brownstown 41, Salem 27
Carmel 21, Indpls Pike 18
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14
Cascade 27, Cloverdale 0
Cass 30, Northwestern 15
Central Noble 34, Prairie Hts. 12
Churubusco 28, Eastside 9
Clinton Prairie 48, Tri-Central 34
Columbia City 20, Huntington North 10
Columbus East 62, Jennings Co. 7
Concord 51, Wawasee 29
Connersville 27, S. Dearborn 18
Covenant Christian 29, Fremont 12
Crawford Co. 52, Rock Creek Academy 14
Culver 48, W. Central 0
Danville 58, Crawfordsville 14
Decatur Central 54, Martinsville 15
Delta 42, Yorktown 12
E. Central 41, Franklin Co. 36
E. Noble 41, DeKalb 9
Eastbrook 64, Madison-Grant 0
Eastern (Greene) 48, Mitchell 18
Eastern (Greentown) 22, Taylor 18
Eastern Hancock 55, Indpls Broad Ripple 0
Ev. Harrison 17, Ev. North 7
Fishers 20, Hamilton Southeastern 14
Floyd Central 43, Seymour 21
Forest Park 40, Tecumseh 14
Franklin Central 28, Columbus North 20
Frankton 20, Alexandria 6
Ft. Wayne Concordia 28, Ft. Wayne Luers 7
Greencastle 49, S. Putnam 7
Greenwood 51, Mooresville 21
Guerin Catholic 54, Indpls Howe 14
Hagerstown 28, Northeastern 0
Hanover Central 34, River Forest 0
Homestead 42, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 0
Indian Creek 52, Brown Co. 7
Indpls Arlington 38, Heritage Christian 17
Indpls Ben Davis 40, Center Grove 7
Indpls Cathedral 27, Indpls Chatard 13
Indpls Lutheran 64, Oldenburg 13
Indpls N. Central 21, Lawrence North 7
Indpls Park Tudor 37, Southern Wells 13
Indpls Ritter 38, Speedway 13
Indpls Roncalli 45, Plainfield 20
Indpls Scecina 41, Beech Grove 21, OT
Jeffersonville 28, Madison 13
Kankakee Valley 17, N. Newton 12
Knightstown 55, Trinity Lutheran 7
LaPorte 20, Chesterton 18
LaVille 28, Winamac 12
Lafayette Catholic 38, Benton Central 28
Lawrence Central 35, Warren Central 26
Lawrenceburg 21, Greensburg 17
Linton 54, N. Vermillion 18
Maconaquah 43, Wabash 12
Marion 36, Anderson 0
McCutcheon 26, Kokomo 10
Milan 42, S. Decatur 0
Mishawaka 42, S. Bend Adams 36, OT
Mishawaka Marian 16, S. Bend Riley 6
Mississinewa 60, Elwood 0
Monroe Central 50, Union City 0
Muncie Central 56, Richmond 14
N. Central (Farmersburg) 24, N. Decatur 20
N. Harrison 35, Charlestown 7
N. Knox 43, Wood Memorial 22
N. Miami 26, Southwood 21
New Haven 35, Leo 33
New Palestine 47, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 3
New Prairie 46, S. Bend Washington 7
NorthWood 19, Goshen 10
Northfield 41, Tippecanoe Valley 28
Northridge 12, Plymouth 0
Northview 34, W. Vigo 14
Owen Valley 31, Edgewood 7
Paoli 40, Perry Central 6
Penn 38, Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Mich. 17
Pioneer 52, Caston 0
Providence 56, Clarksville 0
Riverton Parke 26, Seeger 7
Rochester 37, Whitko 7
S. Adams 48, Heritage 3
S. Bend St. Joseph's 50, S. Bend Clay 20
S. Vermillion 74, Turkey Run 13
Scottsburg 28, Corydon 6
Shenandoah 53, Lapel 20
Sheridan 28, Carroll (Flora) 27
Silver Creek 48, Eastern (Pekin) 0
Southmont 28, Frankfort 7
Southport 17, Terre Haute North 7
Sullivan 47, N. Putnam 27
Switzerland Co. 44, Edinburgh 6
Tell City 37, Pike Central 30
Terre Haute South 27, Indpls Perry Meridian 24
Tindley 54, Indiana Deaf 0
Tipton 31, Hamilton Hts. 7
Triton Central 20, Monrovia 7
Union Co. 54, Winchester 8
W. Washington 20, Springs Valley 6
Warsaw 17, Elkhart Memorial 6
Washington 76, N. Daviess 7
Western Boone 35, Tri-West 34
Westfield 30, Noblesville 26
Woodlan 54, Bluffton 19
Zionsville 21, Indpls Brebeuf 18
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
Keywords: Indiana, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School
