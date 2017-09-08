Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Central 70, Jay Co. 42

Angola 72, W. Noble 21

Attica 65, Rockville 7

Avon 62, Brownsburg 27

Batesville 55, Rushville 28

Bedford N. Lawrence 42, New Albany 41, 2OT

Bellmont 21, Norwell 7

Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 21, Elkhart Central 7

Blackford 34, Oak Hill 14

Bloomington South 49, Bloomington North 20

Bremen 35, Triton 10

Brownstown 41, Salem 27

Carmel 21, Indpls Pike 18

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14

Cascade 27, Cloverdale 0

Cass 30, Northwestern 15

Central Noble 34, Prairie Hts. 12

Churubusco 28, Eastside 9

Clinton Prairie 48, Tri-Central 34

Columbia City 20, Huntington North 10

Columbus East 62, Jennings Co. 7

Concord 51, Wawasee 29

Connersville 27, S. Dearborn 18

Covenant Christian 29, Fremont 12

Crawford Co. 52, Rock Creek Academy 14

Culver 48, W. Central 0

Danville 58, Crawfordsville 14

Decatur Central 54, Martinsville 15

Delta 42, Yorktown 12

E. Central 41, Franklin Co. 36

E. Noble 41, DeKalb 9

Eastbrook 64, Madison-Grant 0

Eastern (Greene) 48, Mitchell 18

Eastern (Greentown) 22, Taylor 18

Eastern Hancock 55, Indpls Broad Ripple 0

Ev. Harrison 17, Ev. North 7

Fishers 20, Hamilton Southeastern 14

Floyd Central 43, Seymour 21

Forest Park 40, Tecumseh 14

Franklin Central 28, Columbus North 20

Frankton 20, Alexandria 6

Ft. Wayne Concordia 28, Ft. Wayne Luers 7

Greencastle 49, S. Putnam 7

Greenwood 51, Mooresville 21

Guerin Catholic 54, Indpls Howe 14

Hagerstown 28, Northeastern 0

Hanover Central 34, River Forest 0

Homestead 42, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 0

Indian Creek 52, Brown Co. 7

Indpls Arlington 38, Heritage Christian 17

Indpls Ben Davis 40, Center Grove 7

Indpls Cathedral 27, Indpls Chatard 13

Indpls Lutheran 64, Oldenburg 13

Indpls N. Central 21, Lawrence North 7

Indpls Park Tudor 37, Southern Wells 13

Indpls Ritter 38, Speedway 13

Indpls Roncalli 45, Plainfield 20

Indpls Scecina 41, Beech Grove 21, OT

Jeffersonville 28, Madison 13

Kankakee Valley 17, N. Newton 12

Knightstown 55, Trinity Lutheran 7

LaPorte 20, Chesterton 18

LaVille 28, Winamac 12

Lafayette Catholic 38, Benton Central 28

Lawrence Central 35, Warren Central 26

Lawrenceburg 21, Greensburg 17

Linton 54, N. Vermillion 18

Maconaquah 43, Wabash 12

Marion 36, Anderson 0

McCutcheon 26, Kokomo 10

Milan 42, S. Decatur 0

Mishawaka 42, S. Bend Adams 36, OT

Mishawaka Marian 16, S. Bend Riley 6

Mississinewa 60, Elwood 0

Monroe Central 50, Union City 0

Muncie Central 56, Richmond 14

N. Central (Farmersburg) 24, N. Decatur 20

N. Harrison 35, Charlestown 7

N. Knox 43, Wood Memorial 22

N. Miami 26, Southwood 21

New Haven 35, Leo 33

New Palestine 47, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 3

New Prairie 46, S. Bend Washington 7

NorthWood 19, Goshen 10

Northfield 41, Tippecanoe Valley 28

Northridge 12, Plymouth 0

Northview 34, W. Vigo 14

Owen Valley 31, Edgewood 7

Paoli 40, Perry Central 6

Penn 38, Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Mich. 17

Pioneer 52, Caston 0

Providence 56, Clarksville 0

Riverton Parke 26, Seeger 7

Rochester 37, Whitko 7

S. Adams 48, Heritage 3

S. Bend St. Joseph's 50, S. Bend Clay 20

S. Vermillion 74, Turkey Run 13

Scottsburg 28, Corydon 6

Shenandoah 53, Lapel 20

Sheridan 28, Carroll (Flora) 27

Silver Creek 48, Eastern (Pekin) 0

Southmont 28, Frankfort 7

Southport 17, Terre Haute North 7

Sullivan 47, N. Putnam 27

Switzerland Co. 44, Edinburgh 6

Tell City 37, Pike Central 30

Terre Haute South 27, Indpls Perry Meridian 24

Tindley 54, Indiana Deaf 0

Tipton 31, Hamilton Hts. 7

Triton Central 20, Monrovia 7

Union Co. 54, Winchester 8

W. Washington 20, Springs Valley 6

Warsaw 17, Elkhart Memorial 6

Washington 76, N. Daviess 7

Western Boone 35, Tri-West 34

Westfield 30, Noblesville 26

Woodlan 54, Bluffton 19

Zionsville 21, Indpls Brebeuf 18

