Man arrested in connection with deadly Daviess Co. crash

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
18-year-old Robert K. Garner (Daviess Co. Jail) 18-year-old Robert K. Garner (Daviess Co. Jail)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Daviess County crash.

Officials told us 18-year-old Robert K. Garner was served an arrest warrant for murder and a DUI.

Garner is in the Daviess County jail. 

