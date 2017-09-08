Irma could continue Harvey's upward impact on gas prices

A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.More >>
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.More >>
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.More >>
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.More >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
Hurricane Harvey provided record rainfall in Texas, and affected the nation’s oil industry. At $2.65, the national average price for a gallon of gas is 27 cents more than at this time last week.More >>
Hurricane Harvey provided record rainfall in Texas, and affected the nation’s oil industry. At $2.65, the national average price for a gallon of gas is 27 cents more than at this time last week.More >>
Hurricane Harvey provided record rainfall in Texas, and affected the nation’s oil industry. At $2.65, the national average price for a gallon of gas is 27 cents more than at this time last week.More >>
Hurricane Harvey provided record rainfall in Texas, and affected the nation’s oil industry. At $2.65, the national average price for a gallon of gas is 27 cents more than at this time last week.More >>
Colonial Pipeline says it plans to shut down a key line that supplies gasoline to the South due to storm-related refinery shutdowns and Harvey's effect on its facilities west of Lake Charles, Louisiana.More >>
Colonial Pipeline says it plans to shut down a key line that supplies gasoline to the South due to storm-related refinery shutdowns and Harvey's effect on its facilities west of Lake Charles, Louisiana.More >>
Flights into and out of Richmond International Airport are being impacted because of a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Leesburg.More >>
Flights into and out of Richmond International Airport are being impacted because of a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Leesburg.More >>
American workers have very different vacation habits from other countries, according to a new survey by digital media company Captivate.More >>
American workers have very different vacation habits from other countries, according to a new survey by digital media company Captivate.More >>