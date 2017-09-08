Now hiring: New store on Whiskey Row needs employees

Hiring is underway at Duluth Trading for full time and part time positions. (Source: Flickr Creative Commons)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Duluth Trading plans to open in November on Louisville's Whiskey Row and they need employees.

The company sells what they call rugged workwear for men and women.

A spokesperson tells us the 15,000 square foot store is expected to open on Main Street in mid-November.

Hiring is now underway for both full time and part time positions.

To learn more about the available jobs, click or tap here.

