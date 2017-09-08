See the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall

The traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall is in WAVE Country Sept. 7 to 11. (Source: Air 3,WAVE 3 News)

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - One Kentucky community is honoring those that paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall is set up at General Butler State Park in Carrollton through Sept. 11.

People can come to the wall 24 hours a day.

A candlelight ceremony is scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday. Then on Sunday at 5 p.m. there will be a closing ceremony.

>> ALSO ON WAVE3.COM: Tribute concert to be held for first responders, military

Visitors are welcome at the wall through early afternoon Monday, when it will be packed up to move elsewhere.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.