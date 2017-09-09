One man arrested for Molotov cocktails, arrows and threatening texts

This is one of the Molotov cocktails police say Braun is responsible for. (Source: ISP)

Numerous violent outbursts in one day landed an Indiana man in jail. (Source: ISP)

SANTA CLAUS, IN (WAVE) - A man is accused of terrorizing another man and his girlfriend with a Molotov cocktail, an arrow and threatening text messages.

Eric Braun, 21, was arrested by Indiana State Police Friday afternoon and now faces multiple felony charges.

>> MUGSHOTS: September 2017 Roundup

Investigators say he poured gasoline in a liquor bottle outside the couple's home in Santa Claus, Indiana early Friday morning and then used a t-shirt to set it on fire. Thankfully, the explosive device did not detonate properly, however, the lawn was burned.

Police say just hours earlier, Braun shot an arrow through the couple's bedroom window in the middle of the night.

Troopers were about to track the suspect down through his car. They went to Braun's home and got permission to search it. Troopers found what looked like another Molotov cocktail, as well as arrows that matched the one fired into the window.

Police also discovered Braun started sending threatening texts to the man and woman Monday.

They arrested him on the following charges:

Possession, Transporting, Placing a Destructive Device to Kill, Injure, or Intimidate, Level 2 Felony

Possession, Transporting, Placing a Destructive Device, Level 5 Felony

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, Level 5 Felony

Criminal Recklessness, Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Police did not reveal a motive behind the violence.

Braun is being held in the Spencer County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.