Pedestrian, 36, fatally hit in NKY

A 36-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed in Northern Kentucky Friday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Brown of Burlington died at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Florence shortly after he was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion on U.S. 42 near Old Union Road about 10 p.m., sheriff's officials said.

The driver, 64, stopped and is cooperating with investigators.

He was not hurt, they said.

Brown was not in a crosswalk and crossed against traffic in an unlit area, according to the sheriff's office.

Speed and alcohol are not factors, they saisd.

The incident remains under investigation.

