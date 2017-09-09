Target’s car seat trade-in program returns

The retailer has paired with TerraCycle to recycle the used car seats.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Target's car seat trade-in program is returning this month in honor of National Baby Safety month.

Customers can trade in old car seats from Sunday, September 10 through 23 at Target stores and receive a coupon for 20 percent off the purchase of a new car seat, including booster seats, car seat bases and travel systems.

The retailer has paired with TerraCycle to recycle the used car seats. The two companies teamed up to recycle nearly 80,000 car seats.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that parents replace child's car seats that have been in a moderate or severe car crash. Car seats also should be replaced if they have passed their expiration date, Expiration dates can be found on a label on the seat or by contacting the appropriate manufacturer.

If a child's height and weight are outside the manufacturer's limits, it's time for a replacement car seat.

Customers will have until October 7th to redeem their coupons.

Five percent of proceeds up to $500,000 will be donated to Safe Kids Worldwide, which is dedicated to protecting kids from unintentional injuries.

