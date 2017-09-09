Man killed in motorcycle crash identified

The cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma to the head. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office confirmed that Michael Petri, 34, died after a wreck with a vehicle at Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane.

Petri was taken to the hospital where he died just before midnight, according to a press release.

The cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma to the head.

