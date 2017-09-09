Man killed in motorcycle crash identified - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man killed in motorcycle crash identified

The cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma to the head. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma to the head. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  A man killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night has been identified. 

The Jefferson County Coroner's office confirmed that Michael Petri, 34, died after a wreck with a vehicle at Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane. 

Petri was taken to the hospital where he died just before midnight, according to a press release. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Target’s car seat trade-in program returns
Waiting game begins as Kentucky's landmark abortion trial ends
Governor Bevin calls for 17 percent budget cut

The cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma to the head. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly