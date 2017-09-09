Fellow musicians express shock about death of Troy Gentry

Several celebrities expressed their grief on social media following the death of country music star Troy Gentry. (Source: Twitter/@KidRock)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Musicians around the country are reacting to the loss of Troy Gentry, who died in a helicopter crash Friday.

Gentry was a Lexington native and was a part of the popular country music duo, Montgomery Gentry.

The helicopter Gentry was in crashed in Medford, New Jersey on Friday afternoon. The pilot was also killed.

Montgomery Gentry was scheduled to perform Friday night at the Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford.

On social media, artist and fans said they are completely heartbroken and shocked by Gentry's death.

"Country music is at a loss," Luke Bryan posted on Twitter.

"I'm so thankful that I got to see Troy Gentry 3 weeks ago and tell him I loved him," Travis Tritt said, then followed up with several other posts.

"So terribly sad to hear of my friend Troy Gentry's untimely passing," Kid Rock said on Twitter.

"We are absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Opry Member Troy Gentry," Grand Ole Opry stated on their Twitter page.

Montgomery Gentry formed in 1999 and produced a number of country music hits.

They have multiple Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards nominations to their name. They were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in April 2015.

Troy Gentry was 50 years old. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Country music fans also lost another legend Friday. Don Williams was 78 years old and was battling an illness. Williams was known as the gentle giant of country music.

