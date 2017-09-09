Froome poised to win his 1st Spanish Vuelta title

ALTO DE L'ANGLIRU, Spain (AP) - Chris Froome effectively sealed his first Spanish Vuelta title after maintaining the overall lead on the final competitive stage of the grand tour on Saturday.
Froome increased his advantage over Italian Vincenzo Nibali through the rainy 117.5-kilometer (73-mile) mountainous ride in Stage 20 from Corvera de Asturias to a grueling summit finish at the Alto de l'Angliru.
Under race tradition, the top riders do not challenge each other in the final stage.
A four-time Tour de France champion, Froome has finished the Vuelta as runner-up on three occasions. He came in behind Juanjo Cobo in 2011, Alberto Contador in 2014 and Nairo Quintana last year.
Barring a mishap or accident on Sunday's ceremonial arrival in Madrid, the 32-year-old Froome will become only the third rider to complete the Tour-Vuelta double in the same season. Jacques Anquetil (1963) and Bernard Hinault (1978) achieved the feat when the Vuelta was still held in the spring before the Tour.
Alberto Contador, who will retire after the race, won Saturday's stage with an attack from distance to put a fine finish to his career that has included seven grand tour wins, including three Vuelta titles.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuateMore >>
Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuateMore >>
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the regionMore >>
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the regionMore >>
A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World RecordsMore >>
A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World RecordsMore >>
Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.More >>
Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.More >>
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>