Louisville business owner Carroll Cogan dies at age 90

Carroll Cogan passed away at the age of 90. (Source: Family Photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A family involved in many aspects of the Louisville community is mourning its father.

Carroll Cogan, who owned the Mechanical Engineering firm Andriot-Davidson, died this week at age 90.

He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Doris Cogan, his eight children, 25 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He is also the father-in-law of WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan.

Visitation is Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Highlands Funeral Home, and the funeral is Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church.

