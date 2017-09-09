The Latest: Hingis, Jamie Murray win US Open mixed title

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Sloane Stephens, of the United States, reacts after defeating Venus Williams, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray won the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship for their second Grand Slam title in two tournaments as a team.

Hingis and Murray beat Michael Venus of New Zealand and Chan Hao-Ching of Taiwan 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 in a match tiebreaker Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

Hingis, already a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and Murray are 10-0 as a duo. They won Wimbledon in July.

This is Hingis' seventh mixed doubles major trophy and second at the U.S. Open. She will play in the women's doubles final on Sunday, with Chan's sister as her partner.

Murray, the older brother of two-time Wimbledon champion Andy, won his third Grand Slam mixed doubles title.

1 p.m.

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.

Neither the 15th-seeded Keys nor the unseeded Stephens had ever participated in a Grand Slam title match before Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

Keys is 22; Stephens is 24.

Both are playing the best tennis of their careers after having surgery.

Keys had an operation on her left wrist during the offseason, missed the first two months of 2017, then needed another procedure on that arm in June.

Stephens was sidelined for 11 months because of a stress fracture in her left foot. She had surgery in January and returned to the tour in July.

