'Hack the Home' contest creates new appliances, inspires innovation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Saturday, First Build kicked off its annual Hack the Home contest, where hobbyists and engineers come together to try to build a new appliance.

Teams split up and compete for up to $10,000 and a chance to have their product mass produced.

Thomas Dzierzak is a 20-year-old University of Cincinnati student on one of the teams.

"We're actually trying to convert an Opal ice maker to make ice cream,” Dzierzak said. “It's going to be the Opal ice cream maker."

Larry Portaro is the director of FirstBuild, which is putting on the event for the third year.

"We're going to create some fun, kind of crazy stuff I hope that's really innovative and then share it,” Portaro said. "I love developing products,

and at FirstBuild we get to work directly with the customer to design what they're passionate about."

The competition brings in everyone from students to retirees.

“We've got some hard core makers, people I've seen before,” Portaro said. “I know we've got some folks, it's their first time in and that diversity is awesome. We love it."

Amy Shah works as a psychiatrist, but is back for the second time.

"There's just so much energy, so much creativity,” Shah said. "You get good group together and you figure out what you want to do and then break

it down into parts."

The competition runs 30 hours, so the teams will work through the night to have their designs ready by Sunday.

"It's just really good to get ideas from all kinds of different people and see what everyone comes up with,” Dazierzak said.

