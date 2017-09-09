Lexi Thompson seals Indy win with traditional kiss of bricks

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, smiles after making a birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Lexi Thompson pulled away from Lydia Ko on Saturday to win the inaugural Indy Women in Tech Championship for her second victory of the year and ninth career LPGA Tour title.

Tied with Ko entering the final round at Brickyard Crossing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thompson closed with a 4-under 68 for a four-stroke victory over Ko. The 22-year-old Thompson finished at 19-under 197.

Ko had a 72. The New Zealander is winless in more than a year.

Thompson broke a tie with Ko and took the lead for good with birdies on Nos. 9 and 10. But she bogeyed No. 11, hooked her tee shot at No. 16 into the water en route to another birdie, and hit through the green and settled for par at No. 17. She closed with her sixth birdie of the round.

Thompson also won the Kingsmill Championship in May in Virginia. In April in the major ANA Inspiration in the California desert, she lost a playoff to So Yeon Ryu after being penalized four strokes for a rules violation reported by a television viewer.

Thompson is projected to jump from third to second in the world ranking, passing Sung Hyun Park.

