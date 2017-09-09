Watch Hurricane Irma live stream from Sarasota

Three live streams are providing real-time views of Hurricane Irma as the monstrous storm churns toward the Florida Keys.

Three live streams are providing real-time views of Hurricane Irma as the monstrous storm churns toward the Florida Keys.

(RNN) - Hurricane Irma's westward swing caught those along Florida's Gulf coast off guard, with authorities suddenly revising their instructions for residents preparing for the storm. There was a new call for evacuations for people in the Tampa region.

Residents soon made their way to local shelters, which were quickly filling up.

Sarasota station WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-the-moment activity in that region.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.