Hildebrand, Central Arkansas take 41-13 victory

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Hayden Hildebrand threw for three touchdowns and Central Arkansas beat Murray State 41-13 on Saturday night.

Hildebrand finished 19 of 25 for 286 yards passing and an interception, throwing scoring passes to Jakari Dillard, Brandon Myers and Joe Hampton. Brandon Cox had 102 yards receiving. Carlos Blackman added two rushing touchdowns and Matt Cummins and Hayden Ray a field goal each.

Murray State's Gabriel Vicente kicked a pair of field goals in the final 1:11 of the first half but in between, Hampton scored on 74-yard pass play with the half ending 31-6.

The Bears (1-1) lost to Kansas State 55-19 last week but had 421 yards offense against the Big 12 Wildcats. Against the Racers (1-1), they rolled up 486 yards, including a 312-58 advantage in the first half when they held Murray State to minus-19 yards rushing.

Murray State's lone touchdown came on Shuler Bentley's 25-yard pass to L.J. Gainey with 1:20 left.

