51 pets found tethered outside evacuated homes in FL

Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.More >>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.More >>
The animals were moved from Florida's Lee County partly because shelters wanted to make room for pets who will become homeless after Irma.More >>
According to NPR, the cranes were designed to withstand winds of 145 mph, but Irma was only producing hurricane force winds equivalent to a Category 1 storm when the crane fell.More >>
Here are just some of the key numbers from the governor's office regarding the early hours response to Hurricane Irma.More >>
The little girl and her mother ran through the house to tell everyone to evacuate after the girl smelled smoke.More >>
When Irma reaches Florida, it will be the state’s strongest hurricane strike in 13 years.More >>
