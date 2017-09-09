Over 1,000 race in Madisonville's 9/11 Heroes Run

More than 1,000 people flooded downtown Madisonville for the fifth annual 9/11 Heroes Run Saturday evening.

It's an event that has grown every year, and we're told it has become one of the largest 9/11 Heroes Runs in the nation.

The 5k and 1-mile walk honors all first responders and veterans.

Over a thousand get ready to take off for the annual #Madisonville 9/11 Heroes Race.. Such a cool view! pic.twitter.com/j7CEzBUFQj — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) September 10, 2017

Hopkins County and people from around the region race to never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of September 11, the wars, and this year, natural disasters.

"The biggest 9/11 race in the country is Houston," Race Director Kelly Forbes told us. "They usually have over 4,000 people come out for it and obviously that race is postponed. As of last week, their race course was under like 68 inches of water," he said, referring to the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Forbes said a large portion of the proceeds raised stay local for things like training and new equipment for Hopkins County first responders.

Event organizers told us the number of participants in the race totaled over 1,000 which is almost 100 races up from the previous two years.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.

