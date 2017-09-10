EXCLUSIVE: Crash witness recalls deadly Herr Lane incident

Kelsey Tett believes fear may have caused her best friend’s brother, 18-year-old Isaiah Basham, to continue speeding from police after he ran a red light on Herr Lane. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kelsey Tett believes fear may have caused her best friend’s brother, 18-year-old Isaiah Basham, to continue speeding from police after he ran a red light on Herr Lane.

“He was scared,” Tett said. “I mean, I would be scared too. I don't even have a parking ticket, but if the police get behind me I'm shaking.”

Tett told WAVE 3 News in an exclusive interview Saturday that police were chasing him.

“The only reason why I could see Isaiah is because of the police lights that were on him," Tett said.

Tett and Basham's sister were in a car behind police following as fast as they could. Tett was driving and said she had a bad feeling.

“I seen him (Basham) put his turning signal on and he was trying to turn down the street where Kammerer Middle School is on I forget what it's called,” Tett said. “The police just got in front of him and cut him off and he just took off and they took off with him."

Tett said at that moment they lost sight of everyone, until they approached a crash scene.

“I was screaming to his sister, like ‘he's in the tree’ and when right when we pulled up I was screaming at her again saying ‘it's in flames now.’”

The crash killed Basham and his 16-year-old girlfriend Lexi Grey. The morning after, police said officers were not in pursuit when their car crashed.

However, both victim's families don't think so. Now, LMPD is facing a lawsuit and the agency has yet to release body or dash-camera video.

“We're not blaming anybody,” Tett said. “We just want to know what happened. We want answers. We want the truth.”

Maury Kommor, the attorney for the estate of Isaiah Basham, released the following statement Saturday.

“The family has two main concerns at this time.

1) Why were the witnesses never spoken to nor even mentioned on the police report?

2) What is the delay in releasing the dash cam footage and what is the Public Integrity Unit investigating?

We're nearing 2 months post-crash and we still have no answers.”

LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the crash.

