Mo the Sloth and Kramer the Emu do time in county jail

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Flamingos at Zoo Miami, are shown in a temporary enclosure in a hurricane resistant structure within the zoo, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in Miami. Though most animals will reman in their secure structures, the cheetahs and some bi...
(Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP). Zookeeper Ryan Martinez leads an Indian white-rumped vulture into a crate as animals are moved into a shelter at the Zoo Miami in preparation for Hurricane Irma on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Miami.
(Jeanne Selander/Monroe County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo made available by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, shows Mo the sloth eating an ear of corn as it is evacuated from the Monroe County Sheriff's animal farm Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, ...
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Jennifer Nelson, senior keeper at Zoo Miami, leads a cheetah named Koda to a hurricane resistant structure within the zoo, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in Miami. Though most animals will reman in their secure structures, Koda and hi...
(Andrea Cornejo/The Gainesville Sun via AP). Sarah Podobinski, with Rapscallion to the Rescue, medicates one of the 32 dogs that were taken from Levy County Animal Services in preparation for Hurricane Irma, at the Alachua County Humane Society in Gain...
By TIM REYNOLDS
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) - Mo the Sloth and Kramer the Emu are as innocent as they come, but they're doing time in a county jail in Florida.

So are plenty of horses, pigs, goats, sheep, tropical birds, alligators, snakes, turtles and other species the sheriff's office cares for at a farm for abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated animals.

Once the 426 humans who normally occupy cells at the Monroe County Jail were evacuated by bus to lockups in Palm Beach County, there was an opportunity to move 250 animals indoors, rather than leave them exposed to Hurricane Irma's storm surge, rains and wind.

After all, hurricane preparedness wasn't just about protecting humans and buildings. All over Florida, from zoos to refuges to shelters, getting animals ready for the storm was a top priority as well.

