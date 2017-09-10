Mo the Sloth and Kramer the Emu do time in county jail

The island is barely habitable, with 90 percent of all structures damaged.

The announcement came after the company spent several hours replying on social media to complaints about individual stores in South Florida selling bottled water for outrageous prices.

The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.

The little girl and her mother ran through the house to tell everyone to evacuate after the girl smelled smoke.

Hurricane Irma toppled houses and a museum, flooded coastal cities and destroyed crops as it raked Cuba's northern coast after devastating islands the length of the Caribbean in a trail of destruction that has left 22 people dead so far.

Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.

By TIM REYNOLDSAssociated Press

MIAMI (AP) - Mo the Sloth and Kramer the Emu are as innocent as they come, but they're doing time in a county jail in Florida.

So are plenty of horses, pigs, goats, sheep, tropical birds, alligators, snakes, turtles and other species the sheriff's office cares for at a farm for abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated animals.

Once the 426 humans who normally occupy cells at the Monroe County Jail were evacuated by bus to lockups in Palm Beach County, there was an opportunity to move 250 animals indoors, rather than leave them exposed to Hurricane Irma's storm surge, rains and wind.

After all, hurricane preparedness wasn't just about protecting humans and buildings. All over Florida, from zoos to refuges to shelters, getting animals ready for the storm was a top priority as well.

