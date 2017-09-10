Louisville girl gets a surprise after raising thousands for hurr - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville girl gets a surprise after raising thousands for hurricane victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A sweet update to a story about a girl who had a lemonade stand to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Amelia Fuller, her brother, and two friends held a lemonade stand on September 4, on their day off from school.

Amelia initially wanted to have a lemonade stand so she could earn money to buy her very own camera. When she saw what people were going through in Texas, she wanted to help them instead.

Amelia and her friends raised more than $2,500 for hurricane victims.

Amelia's selflessness impressed someone.

On Saturday, she got a surprise in the mail. An anonymous person sent her a camera; the very thing she initially wanted. 

"Whoever sent this camera to me, I am so amazed and I really want to thank you so much," Amelia said on her mother's Twitter page.

A simple gesture by a stranger and kids that reminds everyone that helping others makes a difference.

