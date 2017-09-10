Construction crane collapses in Miami

MIAMI (WWSB) - A construction crane toppled onto a building in downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma lashed South Florida on Sunday morning.

Officials knew the giant cranes were a threat as Irma was forecast to strike the south coast. According to NPR, the cranes were designed to withstand winds of 145 mph, but Irma was only producing hurricane force winds equivalent to a Category 1 storm when the crane fell.

A week's notice was not enough time to take the at least 20 cranes down.

According to WPLG in Miami, there are no reported injuries.

A huge crane just collapsed on top of building in down town Miami #irma pic.twitter.com/beCQpfWeIB — susana (@nesumosa) September 10, 2017

