Suspect in slayings of 4 in Massachusetts to appear in court

GROTON, Mass. (AP) - An Oberlin College graduate is a suspect in the slayings of four people at a Massachusetts home.
The Middlesex district attorney's office says 22-year-old Orion Krause, of Rockport, Maine, is to be arraigned Monday on murder charges in the four deaths Friday in Groton.
Meanwhile, Oberlin College & Conservatory, the liberal arts college in Ohio with a prestigious music program, identified Krause as a 2017 graduate of the school.
Oberlin's president and the dean of the conservatory said in an email statement that the "nature of this crime is horrific, and the grief of a family and friends immeasurable ... and yet Orion is one of our own."
It's unclear whether Kraus has an attorney. Relatives of Krause did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
