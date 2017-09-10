ESPN College GameDay heading to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - ESPN's College GameDay is headed back to Louisville, the show confirmed via Twitter Sunday afternoon.

You ready, Louisville?



We're coming your way for the Cardinals vs. Clemson! pic.twitter.com/gSXWQfTgYV — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 10, 2017

No. 17 Louisville will host No. 3 Clemson for a 3:30 p.m. kick on Sept 16.

“To have ESPN College GameDay come to the University of Louisville for the second-straight season is a tribute to head coach Bobby Petrino, all of our players and where this football program has come through the years,” UofL Vice President and Director of Athletics Tom Jurich said. “The excitement the fans generated last year in that historic appearance is a tribute to their passion and loyalty to our football program. We are thrilled to have GameDay back on our campus to showcase our great university.”

This is just the second time GameDay has come to Louisville. The first time was last season's game against Florida State.

Specific details about the event will be released in the coming days, WAVE 3 News will update this story as soon as that information is available.

