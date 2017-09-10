Interstate 65 South reopened, maintenance completed early

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Interstate 65 South is officially reopen, Metrosafe confirms.

The maintenance work which caused the closure was reportedly completed early.

All lanes of I-65 South between Spaghetti Junction and the Watterson Expressway were closed for the majority of the weekend.

Crews applied a surface designed to make drivers safer in wet conditions.

