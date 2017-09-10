Laurel County Sheriff searching for missing man

LONDON, KY (WAVE) - The Laurel County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a missing 44-year-old man.

Christopher Cornett is described as a white male, 5'7", 145 pounds, with grey hair, thin build and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the woods off Rooks Road west of London, in Laurel County, Friday Sept. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's office a 606-864-6600, or 606-878-7000.

