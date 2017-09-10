VIDEO: Southeast braces as Hurricane Irma makes landfall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Millions across the southeast are bracing for impact as Hurricane Irma hits the continental United States.

Check out the following stories and videos from our affiliate stations on the front lines of the storm:

+ Watch Hurricane Irma live streams in Florida Keys

+ Irma evacuees experience Southern hospitality in Montgomery

+ 'Pray for everybody': Irma begins its assault on Florida

+ Miami shelters homeless against their will as Irma closes in

+ First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday

+ Red Cross of GA preps communities ahead of Irma

WAVE 3 News will provide updated forecasts and coverage as this storm progresses.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.