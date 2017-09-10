Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily closing for maintenance

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 11.

The ferry will temporarily halt operation starting Monday to allow the ferry to be placed in dry dock for routine maintenance.

If maintenance work goes as planned, the ferry could be back up and running by the end of the week.

The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

For more information on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of its operating hours, visit here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.