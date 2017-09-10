Kentucky Humane Society offering adoption special to deal with influx of pets from Hurricane areas

The adoption special is just for Sunday and Monday. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society has been inundated with cats and dogs from Florida, and they're offering an adoption special for these Hurricane refugee pets.

September 10 and 11, Dogs over 40 lbs are only $25, and cats are also $25.

This offer is valid at all 10 KHS locations in Louisville.

Saturday, 80 pets were adopted from KHS and their shelters are still packed.

