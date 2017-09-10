KSP investigating fatal collision in Bourbon Co

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision between three SUV’s on Peacock Rd in Bourbon County on Saturday.

The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. on Peacock Rd.

Police said a 2001 Black Ford Escape driven by 39-year-old William Tipton Jr. was traveling north on Peacock Rd. when he collided head on with a 2012 Black Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Rebecca Christel,25, of Carle Place, NY.

Tipton was not wearing his seat belt.

George Kiser, 27, then collided into the rear Christel. After the collision,Tipton’s vehicle overturned twice before coming to final rest.

Tipton was pronounced deceased on scene by the Bourbon County Deputy Coroner.

Toxicology is pending to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Christel was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by mechanical means from the Bourbon County and Paris Fire Department. She was then transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Kiser did not require any medical attention.

The collision remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.