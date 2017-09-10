LMPD responding to fatal crash in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in the Russell neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirms the accident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at 24th Street and Chestnut Street. Multiple vehicles were involved including a motorcycle.

Multiple patients were being treated by EMS, MetroSafe confirmed, there was also a rescue. One person died in the incident; it is unclear what vehicle the deceased person was in.

MetroSafe also said a fight broke out at the scene of the crash.

This story will be updated as more information comes into the WAVE 3 newsroom.

