Injury crash shuts down part of Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car crash Sunday night closed down a portion of Outer Loop.

The call came in at 7:42 p.m., MetroSafe said. The crash happened on Outer Loop near Rochelle Road when a vehicle hit an electrical pole.

MetroSafe confirmed wires and transformers were on the ground.

One person was being transported to the University of Louisville hospital.

Outer Loop is closed in both directions.

