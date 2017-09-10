Looters ransack stores after Irma; police say some accounts overblown

One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.More >>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.More >>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
It started when Cher said on Twitter that she is prepared to house DACA recipients who lose their protection from deportation under the Trump administration. Brenda Webb replied, "Sure you will Cher. I'll believe it when I see it."More >>
The disclosure provides a more detailed peek into what investigators believe was a targeted effort by Russians to influence U.S. politics during the campaign, this time through social media.More >>
A server at the restaurant says they have a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy, and the woman’s crop top didn’t count as a shirt.More >>
Facebook says it has identified nearly 500 fake accounts, probably run from Russia, that it says spent about $100,000 on thousands of ads that amplified politically divisive issues during the 2016 US presidential...More >>
