Florida residents seek shelter from Irma in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Millions of people were impacted by Hurricane Irma, many driving or flying to refuge in places like Louisville. Tracy Doyle flew in just in time.

"I think it was the second to last flight that was going out of Tallahassee," Doyle said. "The airport closed at five."

Florida saw a record number of evacuations as Hurricane Irma tears through the state.

"My parents are still in Tallahassee, but they are secure in a good place with a generator which is key," Doyle said. "Other than that, my two children are down there. They're staying with my best friend in south Georgia. We've got everybody covered."

Doyle flew into Louisville for an emergency management conference, and plans to ride out the storm in Kentucky.

Doyle's flight connected in the Atlanta airport. Atlanta was also the only city Naples resident Susan Nowak could fly out of.

"I drove up," Nowak said. "It took me thirteen hours to get from Naples up to Warner Robins."

Nowak's drive is typically a seven hours.

"Sam's Club was completely out of water," Nowak said. "Gas lines were very long when I left."

Nowak believes she made the right decision to leave home. She was skeptical at first.

"I have some neighbors who stayed in our neighborhood and they were looking out their windows and saw white caps on the golf course ponds, and trees down and stop signs blown away," Nowak said.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, anticipates the storm to begin affecting flights early Monday morning.

